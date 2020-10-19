Sarasota woman wins $2M from new scratch-off game

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of The Florida Lottery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota woman is now a millionaire after she claimed the first top prize for a new Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery says 26-year-old Janell Morales Monroy purchased her winning ticket from the Publix located at 4240 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton. The Publix will now receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 game, 100X THE CASH, was started in September and features more than $294 million in cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.50.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss