Sarasota woman wins $2M from new scratch-off game

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota woman is now a millionaire after she claimed the first top prize for a new Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery says 26-year-old Janell Morales Monroy purchased her winning ticket from the Publix located at 4240 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton. The Publix will now receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 game, 100X THE CASH, was started in September and features more than $294 million in cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.50.

