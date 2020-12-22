Santa takes pre-Christmas break to scuba dive in Florida Keys

(WFLA/NBC) – Santa took a little break from Christmas preparations to go scuba diving.

Jolly ol’ Saint Nick and one of his elves were spotted off the Florida Keys on Monday.

The two used underwater sleds to cruise around the reef.

They encountered schools of fish and other marine life.

Organizers say the holiday dives provide underwater photo opportunities for locals as a fundraiser for children’s charities.

