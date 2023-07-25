SANIBEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A small island community in southwest Florida is in the middle of a record-breaking sea turtle nesting season, a local wildlife organization reports, nearly 10 months after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

A record number of loggerhead sea turtles have laid their eggs along Sanibel and Captiva islands this year, the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported earlier this month. Florida’s sea turtle nesting season runs from March to October.

In a Facebook post Monday, SCCF said a total of 1,144 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been documented on the islands. 10,554 hatchlings have emerged from their nests so far this season.

This mid-season count smashed the previous annual record of 931 nests, which was set in 2020 and again in 2021, according to SCCF. In 2022, 786 nests were documented on Sanibel and Captiva, with 35,803 sea turtle hatchlings emerging. Hurricane Ian struck the island at the end of that season.

“Sanibel and Captiva contribute a small but important portion of the nearly 100,000 loggerhead nests laid on average each year across Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic coasts,” the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation wrote. “Florida is considered the most important loggerhead nesting site in the world!”

The organization said the 2023 season is also shaping up to be “a green sea turtle year,” in addition to the influx of loggerhead nests. The area typically sees between 10 and 30 green nests each year, but SCCF has already documented 23, with months left to go until the season ends. SCCF said it is normal for the number of green sea turtle nests to vary from season to season, as the species tends to nest every other year.

As for why Sanibel is seeing an influx of nesting turtles after Hurricane Ian, it may be part of a statewide trend. Many Florida beaches are reporting a higher number of nests than in previous years, even in places that were relatively unscathed by the Category 5 storm, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Sanibel Isalnd lighthouse is seen after Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in , Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter prepares to land on the beach to ferry people off the island, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Most oceanfront hotels, businesses and homes have yet to return to Sanibel and Captiva, which means less light pollution, beach debris, and other hazards posed by humans. Sea turtles seek out dark, quiet beaches to lay their eggs and can become disoriented by lights along the shoreline, according to wildlife officials. Light pollution also poses a threat to sea turtle hatchlings.

“When the young turtles emerge from the nest at night, they are drawn toward the lights instead of the water,” according to the FWC. “A single light can cause hundreds of misdirected hatchlings to be killed by automobiles on nearby roads and parking lots, dehydrate in the morning sun, and increase their chance of being killed by predators like birds, crabs, and even cats.”

Sanibel Island, home to the largest undeveloped mangrove ecosystem in the U.S., is considered a vital habitat for marine life like sea turtles, as well as threatened seabird species like Sternula antillarum (also known as ‘Least Terns’). Last month, SCCF found the species nesting along the Sanibel Causeway islands for the first time in 30 years.