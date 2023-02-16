TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The millionaire charged with fatally shooting a teenager inside a Florida hotel room has changed his plea to guilty.

WPTV reports Michael Troy Hutto, one of the co-founders of the Salt Life apparel brand, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of 18-year-old Lora Grace Duncan.

Authorities said Hutto shot and killed Duncan inside a room at the Hilton Singer Island oceanfront resort in 2020. Hutto and Duncan were dating at the time. The next day, he was found overdosing in his car at a gas station and confessed to killing Duncan, but said it was an accident.

The 18-year-old’s body was found on the floor of the bathroom in their hotel room with a gunshot wound to her stomach.

Hutto was arrested for manslaughter and freed on a $250,000 bond. His bond was revoked after two women accused him of stalking and a judge granted them injunctions for protection against him.

Hutto had initially pleaded not guilty to the manslaugher charge, but entered a guilty plea Thursday at a Palm Beach County courtroom.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Hutto is the co-founder of the popular Salt Life logo and brand. The company has said he has no affiliation with them since he sold Salt Life in 2013.