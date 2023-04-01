TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration published a recall about salmon sold at Publix supermarkets in Florida Friday.

A company announcement from Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg, Florida, said it would be recalling 295 cases of Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

According to the announcement, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found out about the issue through routine testing.

The products that were covered by the recall were sold before March 14 and have lot code R4058 on the clear plastic film. The product was only sold at Publix.

Listeria can cause serious and even deadly infections if it is ingested, especially in pre-school age children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

If you purchased the affected salmon, return it to the store for a full refund. Anyone with additional questions can all Seas International USA, LLC at 1-888-627-5668.