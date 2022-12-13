TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it is looking for two sailors who went missing while making a voyage to Florida.

The USCG posted on social media that Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, of New Jersey left their home state to sail for Marathon, Florida.

However, their sailboat, the “Atrevida II,” has been overdue.

The Coast Guard said the two sailors were last seen leaving Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, on Dec. 3 to make a stop in Jupiter, Florida.

(Credit: Coast Guard)

(Credit: Coast Guard)

Their sailboat may have stopped in Morehead City, North Carolina, but this is not known.

The “Atrevida II” is described as a 30-foot Catalina sailboat with a blue-purple hull and a white superstructure. It has white sails and displays its name on the back of the boat.

If you know anything, call the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700.