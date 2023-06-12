TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man in the country illegally was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman he picked up from a Fort Myers nightclub early Saturday morning, according to deputies.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Julio Velazquez after he allegedly kidnapped the woman when he picked her up at about 6 a.m. from Romance Nightclub on Palm Beach Boulevard. The woman allegedly was taken to what she thought was a cab, according to deputies.

“She had no way to get home. The club was closing. So she made a choice to get in the car and he was going to take her to her residence,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Almost like she kind of knew him, but didn’t know him. Unfortunately, she got into the vehicle. Even though it’s a poor choice to get into a vehicle with someone you don’t know, that gives no one the right, nobody the right, to act this way. This criminal behavior is sickening.”

The woman told authorities she noticed something was wrong when Velazquez was not driving toward her home after dropping off another passenger.

The woman allegedly begged the driver to take her home, but instead, he pulled over into a secluded area near the woods and ordered the woman out of the car.

The sheriff’s office said the woman armed herself with a broken bottle and tried to defend herself.

Deputies said during a press conference that the woman was “violently battered and bruised” by the suspect after he overpowered her.

Velazquez allegedly punched the woman repeatedly in the face and head, leaving her unconscious. Deputies described her injuries as “bone-chilling.”

According to deputies, the woman woke up to Velazquez raping her with his hands around her neck, threatening to kill her as she screamed for help and begged for him to stop.

Eventually, the woman was able to escape and hid in the woods for several hours.

The woman went around a nearby neighborhood, knocking on doors for help. One homeowner was able to contact law enforcement.

Detectives and analysts were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle in a heavily wooded area and found him after several hours and limited information.

“This sadistic pile of garbage is where he belongs,” Marceno said. “Incarcerated at the Marceno Motel.”

The suspect is allegedly in the country illegally and was detained at the border in Texas two years ago. He was living in Fort Myers at the time of the alleged crime.

“The crime he committed is horrific,” Marceno said. “How do you ever recover from an encounter like that is beyond me. It sickens me. My heart goes out to her. And the only thing we can do, unfortunately, the only thing we can do is make sure he sits and rots in jail where he belongs.”

Velazquez was arrested and charged with sexual assault and kidnapping following evidence and witness statements.. He is being held on two $50,000 bonds.