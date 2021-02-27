RV deemed ‘total loss’ after catching fire in Weekie Wachee driveway

WEEKIE WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorhome was deemed a total loss after catching fire in a Weekie Wachee driveway Friday night.

The Hernando County fire department received a 911 call for an RV on fire on Sebring Street just before 8 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene within nine minutes, but found that the fire had already spread rapidly.

The fire was out by 8:05, but the damage was already done and the RV was considered a total loss.

The homeowners said they heard an “explosion sound” from the driveway. When they went to investigate, they found the motorhome on fire.