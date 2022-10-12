TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Ruskin woman was arrested for looting and trying to steal fishing poles post-Hurricane Ian, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post on Wednesday, a homeowner on Fort Myers Beach saw a woman attempting to remove four high-end fishing rod and reel combos, valued around $6,000, from her home.

The woman fled before deputies could arrive, but deputies found her vehicle and detained Crystal Nelson, 40.

The sheriff’s office said in the post Nelson traveled to Fort Myers Beach from Ruskin to help with disaster cleanup.

“‘This scumbag female from Ruskin wasn’t quick enough to get away with expensive fishing poles,’ stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. ‘This team is unstoppable!'” the post said.

She is charged with burglary and grand theft during a state of emergency.