Runner dies during Disney’s Wine & Dine 5K

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A runner died Friday morning during a 5 kilometer run at Walt Disney World for the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

A Disney spokesperson made the following statement on the death:

“We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the runner’s family and loved ones throughout this difficult time.”

Disney officials did not elaborate on the victim’s age or what caused the runner’s death.

The half-marathon will be held on Sunday and usually brings in around 15,000 runners.