TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) introduced a resolution in the U.S. Senate to commemorate June 24, memorializing the loss of 98 lives in a building collapse in Surfside, Fla. The resolution passed the U.S. Senate unanimously.

The building fell at 1:16 a.m. on June 24, 2021.

“The Surfside building collapse was an unimaginable tragedy, and we will never forget those who lost their lives as a result,” Rubio said. “Today, we honor the memories of those lost, as well as the courageous individuals who heroically assisted in the rescue and recovery process.”

The resolution commemorates the collapse and praises the efforts to address the “devastating collapse.” Following the destruction of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, “one of the largest rescue and recovery operations in the history of the United States commenced” to find the residents who had been lost.

First responders traveled to Surfside from all over Florida, and other parts of the U.S., “rushing to save the lives of individuals trapped” inside. Responders included “firefighters, uniformed police officers, rescue and recovery crews, emergency medical technicians, physicians, nurses, and others.”

Additional support and rescue crews came from organizations in Israel and Mexico to aid in search rescue, and then recovery as the death toll rose during excavation.

The resolution said the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System task forces from Florida, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, as well as “emergency specialists from California, deployed to Surfside, Florida,” provided “critical support.”

“Nearly one year ago, the Surfside community experienced an unimaginable tragedy with the sudden collapse of Champlain Towers South,” Scott said. “We lost children, mothers, fathers, grandfathers and grandmothers, friends, aunts, uncles and cousins. We continue to pray for and mourn with the Surfside community, the families and loved ones of the lost, particularly members of our Jewish community who were especially affected by this tragedy, and thank all from around the world who came to support the Surfside community when they needed it most. I join Senator Rubio today to recognize this solemn day and remember those lost far too soon.”

Without modification or adjustment, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the resolution by Florida’s senators, commending the “bravery and selfless service” shown by responders from the various communities that came to provide assistance, and honors the 98 lives lost in the collapse, offering “heartfelt condolences” to their families and loved ones.

On June 30, the National Institute of Standards and Technology began an investigation into the collapse. The NIST investigation continues.