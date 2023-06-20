TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas, will call Florida home.

Royal Caribbean released details about its newest ship Tuesday. The ship will set sail from Port Canaveral starting in July 2024.

“Vacationers are looking to make every moment count by celebrating and recharging with their friends and family, and Utopia of the Seas makes all that possible in more ways than one,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. “With the variety of dining, bars, pools, entertainment and thrills that make Oasis Class ships revolutionary and the experiences to match on our private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we’ve combined the best of the best to create the world’s biggest weekend for everyone.”

The massive ship has 18 decks and can hold 5,668 guests and 2,290 crew members.

It has five pools, three waterslides, and a kids’ area called Splashaway Bay.

Guests will have more than 20 dining options on the ship.

Utopia of the Seas will take passengers on three and four-night getaways.

Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book on Thursday, June 22. All other bookings will be available on Friday, June 23.

To learn more about the ship, visit Royal Caribbean’s website.