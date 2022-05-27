TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thursday was an unlucky day for two Florida-based cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean confirmed its ship “Harmony of the Seas” crashed into a dock in Jamaica Thursday morning.

According to CruiseMapper, the ship left Port Canaveral on Sunday and went to the Bahamas before heading to Jamaica, where it crashed into the dock.

“During arrival in Falmouth, Jamaica, Harmony of the Seas made contact with an extension part of the dock,” a Royal Caribbean representative told News Channel 8.

No injuries were reported, and the ship sustained only minor damage to its stern, they said.

The news comes after another mishap involving another ship based in Florida.

The Carnival Freedom caught fire while docked in Grand Turk Thursday morning. Carnival said the fire broke out in the ship’s funnel and was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

The Carnival passengers were being transferred to another ship that will take them back to Port Canaveral, where the ship is based.

Weighing 226,963 tons and carrying up to 6410 passengers, Harmony of the Seas is the third largest cruise ship in the world.

The cruise line’s representative said “the sailings will continue as scheduled.”