TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was pulled to safety after falling overboard from the tenth deck of Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas cruise ship on Sunday.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the ship was about 27 nautical miles south of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic en route to Willemstad, Curaçao when a woman fell overboard.

“The ship and crew immediately reported the incident to local authorities and began searching for the guest,” Royal Caribbean told WFLA.com in a statement.

Passengers watched helplessly as life rafts, life preservers, and a distress signal were dropped into the water. After a tense 45 minutes, passengers said the woman was back on board.

The Coast Guard said the 42-year-old woman was recovered alive and did not suffer any serious injuries.

The woman moved to the ship’s medical facility and later transferred to a Hospital in Willemstad, Curacao for evaluation. The Coast Guard said it is investigating the circumstances that led to the passenger going overboard.

“Our Care team is now offering assistance and support to them and their traveling party,” Royal Caribbean said.

Mariner of the Seas departed Port Canaveral in Florida on June 23 and is scheduled to return on July 1.