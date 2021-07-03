Royal Caribbean opens cruise ship to house visiting Surfside rescuers

The Royal Caribbean International’s Explorer of the Seas is docked at Charlotte Amalie Harbor in St. Thomas, U. S. Virgin Islands, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2014. This ship is now housing rescue workers in Surfside.
(AP Photo/Thomas Layer)

MIAMI (AP) — With housing options dwindling, a cruise ship is hosting hundreds of rescuers pouring into South Florida from across the country as the search for victims continues at a fallen 12-story condominium building near Miami.

Royal Caribbean cruise lines says it will host about 600 first responders on its Explorer of the Seas ship. Hotels and other accommodations have become scarce because of the July 4 holiday weekend.

The ship began housing rescue teams Thursday. Officials worry that Hurricane Elsa could complicate things should it veer closer to South Florida.

The ship may have to leave port if the threat becomes more serious.

