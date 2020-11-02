Royal Caribbean cancels cruising for 2020

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — Royal Caribbean has announced they have decided to extend their suspension of sailings through Dec. 31.

The cruise line company made the announcement after consulting with the Cruise Lines International Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The suspension will exclude sailings onboard Quantum of the Seas. Royal Caribbean said they plan to resume operations on Jan. 1.

However, the following circumstances have extended the suspension for the following ships and sailings:

Sailing from Nov. 5 through April 17 on the Odyssey of the Seas will be canceled. The company announced they need additional time to complete construction of the ship after the pandemic caused a disruption.

Liberty of the Seas will sail to Galveston earlier than planned. Because only one ship can dock at Galveston pier, the Feb. 14 Jewel of the Seas cruise is canceled.

The news comes following the announcement by the CDC allowing its no-sail order to expire this past weekend. The no-sail order has been in place since mid-March due to the coronavirus.

