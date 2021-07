TAMPA (WFLA) – A roof has collapsed in South Florida just weeks after the Surfside condo collapse.

The building is located at 17350 NW 68th Avenue, or the Royalton on the Green Apartments.

Footage shows a portion of the roof overhang in pieces on the ground below the multiple-story apartment building.

It’s unclear how and why the roof collapsed. There are no reports of injuries so far.