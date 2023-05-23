TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Trump-aligned MAGA Inc. political action committee dubbed Gov. Ron DeSantis, “Ron DeSalesTax” in a new TV ad, claiming the governor would raise Federal taxes if elected president.

“Ron ‘DeSalesTax’ had a plan… to make you pay more,” the ad said to the tune of Old McDonald Had A Farm. “With a sales tax here, and a sales tax there. Here a tax, there a tax. Everywhere a sales tax.”

The ad points to DeSantis’ support of the FairTax Act during his time in Congress, legislation that has seen repeated introduction by Republicans since the 1990s, and most recently reintroduced in 2023 by Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter.

The ad correctly states the federal sales tax would be increased to 23%, but fails to note it would be in lieu of income, payroll, estate, and gift taxes.

“You’ll pay more here. You’ll pay more there,” the ad continues. “Here you’ll pay, there you’ll pay. Everyone will pay more.”

DeSantis’ campaign fired back, telling Forbes the ad was “dishonest” and only served to highlight the governor’s tax policies, including a recently passed permanent sales tax exemption on baby supplies, including strollers and diapers.

As of this report, DeSantis has not officially announced his intention to run for office, despite reports the rising Republican star would make it official during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk Wednesday evening.