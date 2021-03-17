‘Ron Be Gone’ political group forms in Florida to make sure DeSantis doesn’t win reelection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A new political group has formed in Florida “solely dedicated to taking on Ron DeSantis” and making sure he doesn’t win reelection.

“Ron Be Gone” is a 527 political group spearheaded by former Congresswomen Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Coral Springs Vice Mayor Josh Simmons, former State Rep. Cindy Polo, and veteran Florida political strategists Brice Barnes, Joshua Karp, and Lindsay Pollard.

The Fort Lauderdale-based group says it has one mission: “to hold Ron DeSantis accountable for his abysmal record as governor.”

“Ron DeSantis’s failure to protect Floridians during this pandemic will go down as one of the greatest catastrophes in Florida history,“ said former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. “I’m glad to be a part of this effort, because the stakes couldn’t be higher for Floridians. While DeSantis is ignoring scientists, he’s focused on helping his wealthy donors skip the line for COVID vaccines in exchange for campaign contributions.”

The group said it will not be supporting any Democratic candidate for governor until there is a nominee.

DeSantis is up for reelection in 2022.