Rocket scheduled for 11:03 p.m. launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — The ULA Atlas V rocket launch is scheduled for late Sunday night.
The Solar Orbiter launch from Cape Canaveral is expected to take place at 11:03 p.m.
The rocket is on a mission to reach the sun, which won’t happen for about three years.
WFLA will stream the rocket launch online and on our Facebook page.
