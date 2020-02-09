Rocket scheduled for 11:03 p.m. launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — The ULA Atlas V rocket launch is scheduled for late Sunday night.

The Solar Orbiter launch from Cape Canaveral is expected to take place at 11:03 p.m.

The rocket is on a mission to reach the sun, which won’t happen for about three years.

Read more here.

WFLA will stream the rocket launch online and on our Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES: