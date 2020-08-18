SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 Starlink-10

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — SpaceX successfully launched a rocket Tuesday morning from the Kennedy Space Center.

It’s the SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink-10.

SpaceX launched the 11th mission of the constellation of networked satellites known as Starlink.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe, according to the Kennedy Space Center website.

Riding along with Starlink satellites payload on this mission are three SkySat Earth-imaging satellites for Planet.

Find more information from the Kennedy Space Center, HERE.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: