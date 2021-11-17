Rock smashes through SUV windshield, missing 9-year-old passenger, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The passenger of an SUV was suddenly struck by an almost seven-inch wide rock while traveling along Interstate 75 in Collier County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Photos show what appears to be a Jeep Wrangler, registered in the state of Vermont, with a massive hole in the passenger side windshield.

Authorities say the Jeep was occupied by a 9-year-old girl, a 37-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man when a large rock was dislodged from the back of a pickup truck traveling ahead of the SUV. Documents state the rock then bounced on the road before punching through the windshield, striking the 37-year-old woman in the shoulder area.

Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

Records indicate the woman suffered minor injuries, while the nine and 43-year-old occupants were unharmed.

The pickup truck then exited the roadway at Immokalee Road.

Pictures show authorities measuring the size of the rock alongside the damage inflicted upon the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.