Robots being used to help critically ill patients at Florida hospital

ORLANDO (WESH) — Robotic doctors have been caring for Orlando Health’s most critically ill patients.

The robots can deliver care as long as there is a strong Wi-Fi connection.

When WESH 2 News first profiled this technology, Dr. Osman Farooq showed us just how advantageous the robots are with patients as part of telemedicine.

“With this technology, I’m at their beside in less than a minute,” Dr. Farooq said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the robots allow a doctor to be in more places.



The robots are not intended to replace critical care doctors, but be a complement to the existing staff. It gives doctors a virtual presence and gets them into a room safely.

That means the hospital can conserve the personal protection equipment for some of those visits.



The robots are outfitted with stethoscopes. A nurse can manipulate the stethoscope and let the physician hear what is going on remotely.



Telemedicine is nothing new to hospitals but doctors say it’s really ramped up reaching patients far beyond hospital walls and