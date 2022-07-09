(WFLA) — Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera climbing through a Wendy’s drive-thru in Orlando to steal cash from an open register.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the man pulled up to the fast-food restaurant on Saturday, June 18 in a black Nissan Altima before he threatened a Wendy’s employee with a handgun.

Security camera video captured the man then climbing out the car’s driver-side window and into Wendy’s drive-thru window. Internal cameras showed the man reach for a nearby cash drawer which was left open by a frightened employee.

Authorities did not say how much money was taken in the robbery. The man was described as wearing a light gray SPF mask and hooded shirt, a straw hat, shorts, and water shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS (8477). Callers may be eligible for a reward.