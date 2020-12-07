‘Ritualistic activity’: Graves dug up, remains removed at Central Florida cemetery

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WESH) — Graves at a Mount Dora cemetery were dug up and some remains were removed as part of what deputies believe was part of a “ritualistic activity.”

Lake County deputies said they were called to the Edgewood Cemetery on Britt Road in Mount Dora on Sunday afternoon after somebody reported vandalism to some of the graves.

Deputies said that when they arrived they learned that someone had gained access to four graves and attempted to access a fifth grave.

Upon arrival, deputies realized that someone had gained access to four graves and attempted to access a fifth one. Deputies say that some remains were missing from the four graves that had been accessed.

Investigators said they found evidence that suggests the incident is “very likely tied to some form of ritualistic activity.” Detectives also found that there were missing remains from the four graves that had been accessed.

Crews have been working Monday to repair the damage.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have noticed any type of suspicious vehicles or suspicious activity at the cemetery Saturday night to call the sheriff’s office at 352-343-2101.