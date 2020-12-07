‘Ritualistic activity’: Graves dug up, remains removed at Central Florida cemetery

Florida

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Bob Hazen/ WESH

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WESH) — Graves at a Mount Dora cemetery were dug up and some remains were removed as part of what deputies believe was part of a “ritualistic activity.”

Lake County deputies said they were called to the Edgewood Cemetery on Britt Road in Mount Dora on Sunday afternoon after somebody reported vandalism to some of the graves.

Deputies said that when they arrived they learned that someone had gained access to four graves and attempted to access a fifth grave.

Upon arrival, deputies realized that someone had gained access to four graves and attempted to access a fifth one. Deputies say that some remains were missing from the four graves that had been accessed.

Investigators said they found evidence that suggests the incident is “very likely tied to some form of ritualistic activity.” Detectives also found that there were missing remains from the four graves that had been accessed.

Crews have been working Monday to repair the damage.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have noticed any type of suspicious vehicles or suspicious activity at the cemetery Saturday night to call the sheriff’s office at 352-343-2101.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss