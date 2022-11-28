TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A bald eagle that received international attention last year was recently found in critical condition with a severely broken right wing.

According to Zoo Miami, “Rita” and her mate “Ron” were featured on a live nest camera in conjunction with the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County.

The female bald eagle was found and taken to Wildlife Rescue of Dade County on Sunday night by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers.

She was evaluated and stabilized by rescue staff members before being taken to Zoo Miami’s Animal Hospital Monday morning.

Rita received a series of radiographs and an in-depth examination, as well as antibiotics, pain medication, fluids, vitamins and wound care.

According to Zoo Miami, radiographs confirmed a severe compound fracture of Rita’s right wing.

The Animal Health Team is continuing to stabilize the bald eagle and determining the best surgical options for her care.

“Had it not been for the rescue of this bird, she surely would not have survived,” Zoo Miami said in a press release. “Though she remains in critical condition, she at least now has an opportunity for survival.”

The zoo said the next 24-48 hours will be critical for the eagle and it appears she had been injured for an extended period of time before being rescued.

“…therefore [she] is at increased risk for overwhelming infection and other complications,” the zoo said.

The zoo’s Animal Health Team and the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County will continue to evaluate the best options for Rita moving forward.