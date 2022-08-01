TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman’s close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.

In the video shared by WESH 2 News, the woman appeared to be returning home from a walk with her dog when she spotted the bear through some vegetation. The woman’s expression quickly changed as she and her dog rushed inside to safety.

Seconds later, the bear walked past the video doorbell to investigate.

According to a report from UPI, the area has been home to numerous recent bear sightings.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says approximately 100 wild bears live in the South Central region of Florida, according to data collected between 2014 and 2015. The region includes Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Manatee, Martin, Okeechobee, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and St. Lucie counties.

The Southern region, which encompasses Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Palm Beach counties, is home to approximately 1,040 bears, according to FWC.