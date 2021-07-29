Rides, attractions revealed for Peppa Pig theme park

TAMPA (WFLA) -The company behind Legoland is opening the world’s first Peppa Pig theme park in Florida.

Peppa Pig is a popular British children’s cartoon that first aired in 2004. The 25-minute show revolves around its titular character, Peppa, a pig, and her family, and friends.

The theme park is a standalone theme park that is set to open in 2022 and will be located right next to Legoland.

A limited amount of annual passes and vacation packages are now on sale for visits starting April 1. The grand opening date for the Peppa Pig Theme Park is set to be announced later this year.

The new theme park is set to have six interactive rides and six themed playgrounds with character shows and an indoor cinema. The new park is being designed with preschoolers in mind. Including their first roller coaster rides with their parents as well as free fair games for the whole family.

We’re thrilled to share the first look at #PeppaPigFL! Families will ride, soar and set sail together in six new rides, playscapes, a water play area, and even more oinktastic experiences! pic.twitter.com/3CBHQyWUMW — Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) July 29, 2021

Admission to the Peppa Pig theme park will require a separate ticket. Annual passes will get you access to other Legoland Florida parks and other Merlin Entertainments-owned properties. The passes will also be available as standalone memberships.

Fans and parents of future “little piggies” can be among the first to hear the big news by signing up for the Peppa Pig Theme Park emails at the theme park’s website.