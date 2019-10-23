VIDEO: Riders rescued after Universal Studios roller coaster gets stuck

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A number of Universal Studios Orlando guests are safe on the ground after they became stuck on top of a roller coaster Wednesday morning.

WESH 2 News cameras were rolling around 9:40 a.m. as guests got out of their seats on the Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios and then walked down a flight of stairs.

Orlando Fire Department officials said fire crews were on standby to help if needed. A total of 12 guests from two different ride cars were assisted off the tracks by Universal personnel, fire officials said.

Nobody was hurt, fire officials said.

Universal released the following statement:

We experienced a technical glitch at Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. The ride did exactly what it was supposed to do and brought the ride to a safe and controlled stop. We have helped our guests off the ride. We are working to reopen the ride as soon as possible.

LATEST STORIES: