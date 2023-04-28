Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925.

Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.

While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021.

Although support for individual billionaires like Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires who are residents of Florida, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 24. Forbes lists 79 billionaires in Florida.

#20. Charles B. Johnson

– Net worth: $5.0 billion (#532 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach

– Source of wealth: Franklin Templeton

#19. Sami Mnaymneh

– Net worth: $5.1 billion (#514 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Miami Beach

– Source of wealth: private equity, self made

#18. Robert Rich Jr

– Net worth: $5.2 billion (#500 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Islamorada

– Source of wealth: frozen foods

#17. Ronald Wanek

– Net worth: $5.3 billion (#488 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Saint Petersburg

– Source of wealth: furniture, self made

#16. Micky Arison

– Net worth: $5.5 billion (#471 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Bal Harbour

– Source of wealth: Carnival Cruises

#15. Josh Harris

– Net worth: $5.7 billion (#438 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Miami

– Source of wealth: private equity, self made

#14. Dirk Ziff

– Net worth: $5.7 billion (#434 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: North Palm Beach

– Source of wealth: investments

#13. Terrence Pegula

– Net worth: $6.7 billion (#362 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Boca Raton

– Source of wealth: natural gas, self made

#12. Igor Olenicoff

– Net worth: $6.9 billion (#337 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Lighthouse Point

– Source of wealth: real estate, self made

#10. J. Christopher Reyes (tie)

– Net worth: $7.0 billion (#326 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Hobe Sound

– Source of wealth: food distribution, self made

#10. Jude Reyes (tie)

– Net worth: $7.0 billion (#326 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach

– Source of wealth: food distribution, self made

#9. Jeff Greene

– Net worth: $7.2 billion (#315 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach

– Source of wealth: real estate, investments, self made

#8. Paul Tudor Jones II

– Net worth: $7.5 billion (#289 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach

– Source of wealth: hedge funds, self made

#7. Reinhold Schmieding

– Net worth: $7.7 billion (#279 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Naples

– Source of wealth: medical devices, self made

#6. Orlando Bravo

– Net worth: $7.9 billion (#272 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Miami Beach

– Source of wealth: private equity, self made

#5. Shahid Khan

– Net worth: $12.1 billion (#141 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Naples

– Source of wealth: auto parts, self made

#4. Carl Icahn

– Net worth: $17.6 billion (#91 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Indian Creek

– Source of wealth: investments, self made

#3. David Tepper

– Net worth: $18.5 billion (#89 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach

– Source of wealth: hedge funds, self made

#2. Thomas Peterffy

– Net worth: $24.4 billion (#58 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach

– Source of wealth: discount brokerage, self made

#1. Ken Griffin

– Net worth: $35.0 billion (#35 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Miami

– Source of wealth: hedge funds, self made