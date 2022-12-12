The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.

While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Florida, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 80 billionaires in Florida.

20. Charles B. Johnson

Net worth: $5.0 billion (#526 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

Source of wealth: money management

19. Sami Mnaymneh

Net worth: $5.1 billion (#513 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Miami Beach, Florida

Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

18. Robert Rich Jr

Net worth: $5.2 billion (#494 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Islamorada, Florida

Source of wealth: frozen foods

17. Tom Golisano

Net worth: $5.4 billion (#479 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Naples, Florida

Source of wealth: payroll services, Self Made

16. Micky Arison

Net worth: $5.5 billion (#468 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Bal Harbour, Florida

Source of wealth: Carnival Cruises

15. Dirk Ziff

Net worth: $5.7 billion (#445 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: North Palm Beach, Florida

Source of wealth: investments

14. Josh Harris

Net worth: $5.9 billion (#428 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Miami, Florida

Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

13. Terrence Pegula

Net worth: $6.7 billion (#356 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Boca Raton, Florida

Source of wealth: natural gas, Self Made

12. Igor Olenicoff

Net worth: $6.9 billion (#341 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Lighthouse Point, Florida

Source of wealth: real estate, Self Made

11. J. Christopher Reyes

Net worth: $7.0 billion (#337 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Hobe Sound, Florida

Source of wealth: food distribution, Self Made

10. Jude Reyes

Net worth: $7.0 billion (#337 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

Source of wealth: food distribution, Self Made

9. Jeff Greene

Net worth: $7.2 billion (#319 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

Source of wealth: real estate, investments, Self Made

8. Reinhold Schmieding

Net worth: $7.4 billion (#304 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Naples, Florida

Source of wealth: medical devices, Self Made

7. Paul Tudor Jones II

Net worth: $7.5 billion (#287 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

6. Orlando Bravo

Net worth: $7.9 billion (#272 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Miami Beach, Florida

Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

5. Shahid Khan

Net worth: $11.3 billion (#158 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Naples, Florida

Source of wealth: auto parts, Self Made

4. Carl Icahn

Net worth: $17.5 billion (#92 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Indian Creek, Florida

Source of wealth: investments, Self Made

3. David Tepper

Net worth: $18.5 billion (#85 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

2. Thomas Peterffy

Net worth: $24.0 billion (#59 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

Source of wealth: discount brokerage, Self Made

1. Ken Griffin

Net worth: $31.6 billion (#41 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Miami, Florida

Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

