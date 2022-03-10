Richard Corcoran stepping down as Florida Commissioner of Education

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced Thursday, he will be stepping down from his position at the end of April.

Corcoran has served as the Commissioner of Education for over three years since he was appointed in December 2018, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Education.

“Like the rest of the nation, Florida’s school districts have had to weather some of the greatest difficulties they have ever experienced over the past two years,” Corcoran said in the release, “and I couldn’t think of a better governor to serve.”

During his time as commissioner, Florida has passed several education reforms including the creation and adoption of Florida’s B.E.S.T. (Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking) Standards and the elimination of the Florida Standards Assessment.

“Richard has been a champion for students and families, and a great leader of the Department of Education,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. “He is driven by his principles and has never shied away from making the difficult decisions needed to improve the quality of education in Florida.”

According to the release, Corcoran plans to return to his private life and “looks forward to spending more time with his wife Anne and their six children.”

The Florida Department of Education did not immediately mention a potential replacement for Corcoran.