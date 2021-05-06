Reward offered in case of Florida gator found with eyes, snout bound with tape

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gatorland is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the person who taped shut an alligator’s eyes and snout, leaving it for dead.

The park’s Savannah Boan tells WKMG she was outraged that someone taped the gator’s mouth shut.

Barbara and Jack Thornton found the gator last month near the Wekiwa Island in Seminole County.

A trapper measured the gator at about 7 feet.

They called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and also offered up a $500 reward for information.

The agency is continuing to investigate. Gatorland takes in distressed alligators, and Boan urges people to call them if they find one in need.

Gators can be legally hunted, but only when in season and only with an approved state license.