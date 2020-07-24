Reward offered for information about dead Florida panther

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the intentional killing of an endangered Florida panther.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the reward Thursday.
A female panther was found dead east of Immokalee in Collier County on March 8. A forensic examination of the panther carcass and other evidence indicated that the panther was intentionally killed and partially mutilated a day earlier.
Florida panthers are protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Intentionally killing a Florida panther is punishable by up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
