Reward offered for information about dead Florida panther

Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the intentional killing of an endangered Florida panther.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the reward Thursday.

A female panther was found dead east of Immokalee in Collier County on March 8. A forensic examination of the panther carcass and other evidence indicated that the panther was intentionally killed and partially mutilated a day earlier.

Florida panthers are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Intentionally killing a Florida panther is punishable by up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

