TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The reward for information on the location of the suspect in a deadly shooting Saturday at an Ocala mall has been increased to $15,000.

The Ocala Police Department said it’s still looking for Albert Shell Jr., the suspect in the shooting, which happened at about 3:40 p.m. at Paddock Mall.

Ocala Police Department

A man died in the shooting and several other people were injured, police said. It is believed the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-656-6137.