Reward for missing South Florida newborn increased

Amber Alert missing child, Andrew, and map courtesy of Pasco Co. Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three weeks following the disappearance of Andrew Caballerio, officials are desperately hoping to receive any information on the location of the newborn.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, with help from the Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program and Miami-Dade and Florida Keys Crime Stoppers, the reward for Andrew has been increased to $8,000.

The increase in the reward comes one week after police ended their active search for the missing child.

Andrew Caballeiro has been missing since Jan. 28 in connection with a triple homicide investigation in Miami. On Jan. 29, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the child’s father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, was found dead in a wooded area in Blanton from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Miami police suspect Caballeiro kidnapped the baby after shooting and killing the child’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in Miami-Dade, the Miami Herald reported.

“Unless something comes in that leads them [detectives] in another direction, it [any new clue] has be lead driven. Right now we’re not looking anywhere,” Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told WTVJ. “Of course we’re hoping that somebody does have him and the reason he doesn’t come forward is fear.”

Investigators say Caballeiro arrived in Pasco County about four and a half hours after leaving the scene. His van was found on Jessamine Road and his body was found about 50 yards away.

Investigators found some old receipts and a pacifier in the van, but “there [was] no sign of the baby,” Nocco said.

With Miami police no longer conducting an active search for Andrew that means there are no police dogs or helicopters searching for the newborn.

Anyone with information on the homicide or whereabouts of Andrew Caballeiro are asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 1-866-471-8477.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

