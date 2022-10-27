TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port St. Lucie police detective listened to his colleagues bid him farewell and a happy retirement on his last day on the job after 30 years.

Footage posted to the Port St. Lucie Police Department Facebook page, provided by Storyful, shows Master Sergeant John Holman tearing up as he listens to his colleagues.

“I do want to thank each and every one of you,” Holman said. “Please continue to watch over my brothers and sisters.”

Holman was the lead investigator in the high-profile Jan. 10, 2000 fatal shootings of Richard Mashler and Kenneth Conklin, among other cases, according to local news.