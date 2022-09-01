JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired Florida school teacher was sentenced to prison for possessing at least 2,000 images and 150 videos of infants, toddlers and young children being sexually abused, the Department of Justice said.

Court documents said that FBI agents were investigating individuals who were using an online network to share child sexual abuse materials.

The investigation revealed that Michael Gillis, 65, a retired Jacksonville school teacher, had accessed the network from his home.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Gillis’ home on Feb. 2, 2022.

Gillis, who was home at the time, admitted that he had been accessing child sexual abuse materials on the internet for the past 15 years and had viewed material depicting children as young as 3 years old, officials said.

Gillis told the FBI agents that he viewed the images and videos while employed as a schoolteacher and would fantasize about touching children inappropriately but claimed that he had never acted on it.

He told investigators that he would continue to seek out the materials online because he would have “a hard time” stopping the behavior because it is an “urge.”

Gillis pleaded guilty on April 27, 2022. He was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in federal prison for possessing the child sex abuse images.

He will also serve a 10-year term of supervised release, register as a sex offender and forfeit his computer, officials said.