Retired Florida firefighter dies following ‘valiant’ fight with cancer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) – A firefighter community in Florida is mourning the loss of one of their own after he died Tuesday following a ‘valiant’ battle with cancer.

Retired St. Johns County Fire Rescue Lt. Mike Hiers passed away late Tuesday evening surrounded by close family and friends after his battle with cancer.

Lt. Hiers retired in April 2015 and served St. John’s County for 22 years in public service, SJCFR said.

Lt. Hiers was among 48 paramedics who cross trained as firefighters in 1997, which helped to officially start professional fire rescue services for St. Johns County.

SJCFR said Lt. Hiers was known for his larger than life personality, his smile and for the way he always took care of people. He loved his family, his profession and the community he served.

