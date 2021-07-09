Residents of evacuated North Miami Beach condo given 15 minutes to grab belongings

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC) – Some South Florida residents who were forced out of their condo building a week ago after inspections showed concerns about the building’s structural integrity were allowed to return Friday, but only to get a few of their possessions.

Residents of the North Miami Beach Crestview Towers hauled out belongings Friday.

The city allowed people back into their condo units for only 15 minutes, escorted by an officer. They were allowed to grab essentials like clothing, prescriptions, and important paperwork.

Some 300 people were evacuated last Friday after the city deemed the building unsafe, locating cracks in columns, beams, and landings throughout the building.

Some people say they are staying with family, but others say they still have nowhere to go.

“Right now we are just, don’t know where to stay. We are with my sister but there’s not too much space,” said Vanessa Figueroa, a Crestview resident. “We have everything in our cars and it’s really hard for us because we still have to work every day, we still have to continue with our life but we are pretty much homeless.”

So far, there’s no word on when fixes can be made so residents can move back in.