Researchers worry about COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy before reaching herd immunity

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Some researchers believe people may lose interest in getting a COVID-19 vaccine before we get to an acceptable number to achieve herd immunity.

Even though vaccine appointments at Oviedo Mall didn’t get booked in the first few hours of availability this week, they did eventually sell out for the six days of vaccines.

Meanwhile, events at Orlando-area colleges and universities have been popular.

“Kids want to get vaccinated, a lot of them, and their parents want them to get vaccinated too,” Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty said.

However, some researchers are saying as more places open up for vaccinations, some are thinking of skipping it.

“It would be sad to have more vaccine than people willing to get it. I just, I don’t understand the logic,” Husty said.

Local medical leaders want eligible people to keep getting the shot and say people hesitant at first are now asking for mobile sites to come back to their neighborhoods.

“As people watch large amounts of people get vaccinated, their hesitancy starts waning,” Husty said.

The pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, because of a handful of blood-clotting reactions, may have an impact on future vaccine desire.

Experts say herd immunity depends on as many people as possible rolling up their sleeves to get a vaccination.

“I think as we get closer (to normalcy) and we make the point that we’re not there yet, that we’ve got to have this much vaccinated, vaccinations out there, I think if people really understand that, we’ll get there,” Husty said.