Missing boater returns to shore after dramatic rescue off Florida coast

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 62-year-old boater rescued 86 miles off the coast of Port Canaveral Sunday is finally returning to land.

Stuart Bee was found alive by a shipping vessel Sunday morning clinging to the hull of his 32-foot boat. He departed Cape Marina Friday and was reported missing Saturday.

The 7th District Coast Guard command center issued an ‘Enhanced Group Calling’ Saturday to boaters located in the vicinity of the search area to keep a lookout for Bee’s boat.

Bee was located and rescued by the 225-foot motor vessel ‘Angeles.’ He was taken aboard around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Bee returned to land in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday aboard the ship that rescued him.