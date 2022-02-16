‘Rescued and reunited’: Dog pulled from bay at Miami Beach, video shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog was rescued and reunited with its owner Tuesday after it fell into a bay in Miami Beach, Florida, officials said.

Video from Miami Beach Fire Department showed two firefighters, Santis and Escudero, using a ladder to carry the Staffordshire Bull Terrier out of the water. In a Facebook post, the department said the dog was playing with its owner at a dog park, but got too close to the edge and fell into the bay.

The dog was wearing a harness with the words “Do not pet,” and “In training” embroidered on the sides.

Moments after its paws were back on dry land, the dog’s tail began to wag as it shook off the water and the event that had unfolded mpoments earlier.

