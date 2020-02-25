‘Rescue turned hoarder’: 70 animals removed from Florida home with unsanitary conditions

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (AP) — Deputies says they’ve removed about 70 dogs and other animals from a north Florida rescue group because of inhumane conditions.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook last week that deputies and animal control officers executed a search warrant earlier this month at a rural home.
Animal control officers had responded to the home in January following concerns over the animals’ conditions. The sheriff’s office described it as a “rescue turned hoarder” situation.
The sheriff’s office says investigators found animals suffering from untreated medical conditions, with some exhibiting severe signs of neglect.
A group called Guardians of Rescue assisted deputies with removing the animals from the property and collecting evidence.
