PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — The Bay County Republican Party says it will not recognize President-elect Joe Biden as legitimate unless President Donald Trump acknowledges the 2020 election was fair.

The Florida Panhandle organization’s executive committee voted that officials should not cooperate with Biden’s administration. The organization said in a statement that the future of the Republican Party lies in Florida and that it’s members have an obligation to protect its conservative values.

The resolution notes the party would only refer to Biden’s administration as “President-imposed” without Trump’s concession and will encourage Bay County Republican officials to not cooperate with “an illegitimate Biden Administration.”

