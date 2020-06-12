2020 Republican National Convention to take place in Jacksonville

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Republican National Convention will take place in Jacksonville following an announcement by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and the GOP on Twitter.

We’re coming to the RIVER CITY!



We can’t wait to celebrate President @realDonaldTrump accepting the Republican nomination in Jacksonville as we look ahead to #FourMoreYears! — GOP (@GOP) June 12, 2020

The selection of Jacksonville comes after Governor Roy Cooper refused to provide assurances that this celebration could occur in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis back in May said he would be open to having the Republican National Convention – or even the Democratic National Convention – in Florida this year.

“Florida is honored to host this special event where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history.”

The last time a national convention was held in Florida was in 2012 when Mitt Romney was the Republican nominee for President.

The celebration of the re-nomination of the President will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. More details will be released in the coming weeks.

