Reports: Gun pulled on Black Lives Matter protesters in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Black Lives Matter protest turned tense Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee after a reported counter-protester got into a fight with a protester and later pulled out a gun.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the fight broke out just outside the Old Capitol Building.

The fight started with one of the Black Lives Matter protesters and ended with the counter-protester pulling a gun, the newspaper said.

A video from a fellow protester showed Tallahassee police were nearby for traffic control and quickly handled the situation when the gun was pulled.

