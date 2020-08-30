Reports: Gun pulled on Black Lives Matter protesters in Tallahassee

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Black Lives Matter protest turned tense Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee after a reported counter-protester got into a fight with a protester and later pulled out a gun.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the fight broke out just outside the Old Capitol Building.

The fight started with one of the Black Lives Matter protesters and ended with the counter-protester pulling a gun, the newspaper said.

A video from a fellow protester showed Tallahassee police were nearby for traffic control and quickly handled the situation when the gun was pulled.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss