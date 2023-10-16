TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was arrested in Florida over the weekend, according to multiple media reports.

Brown was arrested Sunday for allegedly failing to pay child support, according to WPLG. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

The mother of one of his children told TMZ on Sunday that Brown owes more than $30,000 in child support, and that she would like to see him arrested.

Brown faced arrest in August over missing a child support payment, according to previous reporting.

Earlier in 2023, Brown paid $30,000 in child support to avoid being arrested, according to Sports Illustrated.