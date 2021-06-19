Reports: At least 2 injured after being hit by truck at Stonewall Pride Parade in South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – At least two people are injured after being hit by a truck just as the Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida, was kicking off Saturday night, according to our NBC-affiliate NBC 6 South Florida.

Wilton Manors City Commissioner Chris Caputo initially tweeted about the incident, saying “two people were run over by a man in a truck at the start of the parade. He had pride flags on his truck and so it’s unclear if it was intentional. Our hearts are breaking. It is too soon to know the condition of the two individuals who were hit.”

Caputo has since deleted the tweet and responded by stating the incident seems to be an accident.

It seems increasingly probable it was an accident. Still filled w sadness. — Chris Caputo (@chris_caputo) June 19, 2021

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is reportedly at the parade, confirmed the incident via Twitter.

Fried asked the community to pray for the victims as “at least two people were hit and are in critical condition.”

I’m at the @WiltonManorsCty Stonewall #Pride Parade — a truck just drove into the crowd. The driver is in police custody.



I’m lucky to be safe, but at least two people were hit and are in critical condition.



All of us here all praying for them and their families. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 19, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.