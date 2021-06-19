Reports: At least 2 injured after being hit by truck at Stonewall Pride Parade in South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – At least two people are injured after being hit by a truck just as the Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida, was kicking off Saturday night, according to our NBC-affiliate NBC 6 South Florida.
Wilton Manors City Commissioner Chris Caputo initially tweeted about the incident, saying “two people were run over by a man in a truck at the start of the parade. He had pride flags on his truck and so it’s unclear if it was intentional. Our hearts are breaking. It is too soon to know the condition of the two individuals who were hit.”
Caputo has since deleted the tweet and responded by stating the incident seems to be an accident.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is reportedly at the parade, confirmed the incident via Twitter.
Fried asked the community to pray for the victims as “at least two people were hit and are in critical condition.”
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.