JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Jacksonville officers were hit by a car Tuesday on I-95 while responding to a crash, according to a report.

According to News4Jax, two officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were talking to the driver of a vehicle that overturned in the median near Church Street when another car lost control and hit the officers.

One of the officers was seriously injured, according to News4Jax.

First Coast News reported that three people in total were taken to a hospital.